Jon Bartuska, 46, of Arp Texas, was born June 12, 1973 in Pullman Washington, to Tom J. Bartuska and Helen L. Nushart Bartuska. He passed away on June 29, 2019 at his home in Arp, Texas.
Survivors include his parents, Tom and Helen Bartuska of Bainbridge Island, Washington; brother, David Bartuska of Moscow, Idaho; sister Jill Bartuska of Renton, Washington; and nephew, Dorian Banks, and his extended family in Illinois.
Jon graduated with Honors in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington. He enjoyed his work with Texaco in California and New Mexico, Kazakhstan, J-W in Texas and Kodiak in Denver, Colorado. He had numerous awards for his professionalism and service. Jon enjoyed on-site contract management and construction. He brought joy, caring concern for others and had a huge love for his family, his Husky dog, Tre and friends. As a family, we enjoyed, camping, and traveling throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.
Jon loved music, fishing and sports, especially football (the University of Washington Huskies and Seattle Sea Hawks) and the Chicago Cubs. He loved and lived amongst trees in a beautiful home overlooking Lake Tyler in East Lake Woods, built extensions to his home and an extensive pier and boat house. He was very fond of his wonderful neighbors especially John and Cathy Elliott and Upali Walgama, who was also his doctor and many others in the region. Jon will be dearly missed by family, friends, and those who knew and worked with him. If you wish, please plant a tree in his honor or contribute to the Arbor Day Foundation as a living memorial to Jon.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 13, 2019