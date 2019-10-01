Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Eloise Shock, 95, of Bullard will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel in Tyler. She will be buried at Bullard Cemetery in Bullard under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mrs. Shock passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her home in Bullard under the care of Heart to Heart Hospice Home Care. She was born November 12, 1923 in New Baden, TX to John Lawson Bond and Archie Ray Bond.



Eloise grew up in Bullard and graduated from Bullard High School. She served 2 years as an Army Cadet Nurse and graduated from Robert B. Green School of Nursing. Eloise retired from Mother Frances Hospital after 40 years of service.



Eloise was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 5 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by her loving family including her son, James Lawson Shock; grandchildren, Jennifer Gabbard and husband Michael Gabbard, Jonikka Asbill and husband Cory Asbill, James Michael Shock and Jessica Johnson; great-grandchildren, Justin Emery, John Michael Gabbard, Ashden Kirkpatrick, Hanna Asbill, and Jeytin Hearn; 3 brothers and 1 sister and several nieces and nephews.



Honorary pallbearers will be James Michael Shock, Justin Emery, John Michael Gabbard, Michael Gabbard, Cory Asbill and Jeytin Hearn.



Visitation is scheduled from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.



If desired, memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice Home Care, 7925 S. Broadway, Ste. 1140, Tyler, TX 75703.



