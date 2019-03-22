Johns Elvin Clark, a World War II veteran and Purple Heart hero, passed on March 16, 2019 in Flint, Texas at the age of 94. He is survived by his wife Peggy Clark and many children and grandchildren.
A Memorial Service for Johnny will be held Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m. at the Word of Life Church on Hwy 155, north of Frankston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you honor Johnny with a donation to the Word of Life Church Children's Ministry at 527 County Road 3406, Jacksonville, TX, 75766.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2019