A graveside service for Johnny Wesley Gay, 92, of Rowlett is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the Whitehouse Cemetery, with Rev. Michael Gay officiating.
Johnny passed away on September 21, 2019 in Rowlett.
He was born in Merkel, Texas to the late William Earl Gay and Lottie Viola Gentry Gay.
Johnny loved to fish, play dominoes and card games. He was an excellent gardener and had a garden at his home until he was 85.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife Helen Joyce Gay.
Johnny is survived by his two sons, Johnny Nunn, Jr. and Ronny Nunn and wife Pat; his grandchildren, Clayton Nunn and fiance Dana Smith, Meaghan Kerr and husband Ryan, Greg Nunn and Jason Nunn; his great-grandchildren, Austin Nunn, Kayla Nunn, Tyler Nunn, Brady Nunn, Julia Nunn and Miles Kerr; and his sister Lottie Gay.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2019