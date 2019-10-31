Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Gwinn Goodrich. View Sign Featured

A memorial service honoring the life of Johnny Gwinn Goodrich, 73, of Troup, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church of Tyler with Dr. Gil Lain and close friend Johnny Harden officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. with memorial services following.

Johnny passed away October 25, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. He was born February 11, 1946 in Longview to the late John "Jack" Goodrich and Gladys of Macon, Georgia.

A lover of music his entire life, Johnny could pick up his bass and jump right in to any song. At 14, he played at the Louisiana Hayride with Elvis in Shreveport. Music continued to serve as a driving passion, uniting him with his wife of 45 years, Shirley Bass. Johnny and Shirley frequently traveled to local shows with his bands, Caddo Creek and Route 7. From family gatherings to Bethel Baptist on Sundays, Johnny was always slapping the bass.

Johnny was a man of few words, but he loved greatly and served unceasingly. Whether he was taking care of grandchildren, doting on Shirley, or playing for senior citizens, Johnny showed his love for others and the Lord through music and service.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Shirley Bass of Troup; siblings: Ron Goodrich of Tyler; Richard Goodrich and wife, Gloria, of Conifer, Colorado; Mike Goodrich and wife, Patty, of Oldtown, Florida; Steve Goodrich and wife, Linda, of Chandler; children: Jeff Goodrich and wife, Rose, of Athens; Michele Mullins of Tyler; Terry Reid and wife, Susanne, of Troup; Debbie Reid of Longview; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

