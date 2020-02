Johnnie Leonard Boone, 87, of Tyler, passed through the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, on Friday, February 14, at Loftin Cemetery - in Teaselville (at the corner of FM344 and FM 346) with a visitation to begin at 1:30pm prior to the service.Johnnie Leonard Boone was born August 24, 1932, in Jacksonville, Texas. He graduated from Jacksonville High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force , serving in the Korean War He was a heavy equipment operator for more than 45 years. He worked for Reynolds and Kay in Tyler for 23 years, Bob Waters Construction Company in Whitehouse for 8 years, and Smith County Road and Bridge Department for 13 years.He loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed building things in the shop and his family.He is survived by 2 step-daughters: Vickie Stan Cox of Tyler, and Paula Bain of Whitehouse; 6 grandchildren: Joe Singer, Marie Praytor, Norman Singer, Joe Morgan, Dana Scott, and Melissa Goode; 17 great-grandchildren; and one Great great-grand child.He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Boone; brother, Howard Boone; sister, Orie Cone; parents, Johnnie Ebb and Esther Boone; and step-daughter, Connie Spearman.