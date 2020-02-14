Send Flowers Obituary





Johnnie Leonard Boone was born August 24, 1932, in Jacksonville, Texas. He graduated from Jacksonville High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in the Korean War.



He was a heavy equipment operator for more than 45 years. He worked for Reynolds and Kay in Tyler for 23 years, Bob Waters Construction Company in Whitehouse for 8 years, and Smith County Road and Bridge Department for 13 years.



He loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed building things in the shop and his family.



He is survived by 2 step-daughters: Vickie Stan Cox of Tyler, and Paula Bain of Whitehouse; 6 grandchildren: Joe Singer, Marie Praytor, Norman Singer, Joe Morgan, Dana Scott, and Melissa Goode; 17 great-grandchildren; and one Great great-grand child.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Boone; brother, Howard Boone; sister, Orie Cone; parents, Johnnie Ebb and Esther Boone; and step-daughter, Connie Spearman.







