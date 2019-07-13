A Life Celebration for John Wayne Weesner, 80, of Tyler, will be 1 p.m. Saturday July 13, 2019, at The American Legion in Tyler. Mr. Weesner was born September 28, 1939, and passed away July 10, 2019.
Those left to cherish his memory are Betty Wilson of Tyler; son, Tony Weesner of Tyler; daughters, Barbara Weesner and Darrell Parchman of Minard, and Brenda Pascal and Jimmy Riddle of Tyler; grandchildren, James Sandridge and Kira Pascal-Asper; great-grandchildren, Jayden Asper and Jonah Asper; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Debbie Weesner of Tyler, and Charles and Debbie Weesner of Tyler; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 13, 2019