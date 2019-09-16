Service Information Eubank Funeral Home 27532 State Highway 64 Canton , TX 75103 (903)-567-4111 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Eubank Funeral Home 27532 State Highway 64 Canton , TX 75103 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Eubank Funeral Home 27532 State Highway 64 Canton , TX 75103 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Charles Walter (Jack) was called home September 14, 2019 and was born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 6, 1923 to John Whent Walter and Mildred Carnahan Walter and older sister Peggy Walter Eschelbach. He grew up in Ohio and graduated from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania with a degree in chemistry, while enlisting in the Navy during World War II. He served in various locations throughout the United States during the war and then started working for Pittsburgh Plate Glass in Cleveland, Ohio. He met his soon to be wife at a company picnic, Dorothy King and they remained married with two children, Martha Mae Walter (Marty) and Robert John Walter, until Dorothy's death on April 14, 1992 from a long fought battle with Non Hodgkins Lymphoma. They moved to Texas in 1960 and became members of the Central Congregation Church in north Dallas for years.



Jack and Dorothy started a thriving chemical business, Organic Products Company in 1963 in Irving, Texas making specialty marking inks for the aeronautics industry and an anti-sabotage lacquer for airplane fasteners. They were very active in the American Rose Society and Dallas Rose Society as their rose growing hobby was always their great joy.



They sold their chemical business and decided to start growing bare-root roses full time in 1972 in Grand Saline, Texas and bought E. V. Kimbrew Roses to start their new venture. Jack put his chemical background to good use and hobby of growing roses and together sold roses mail order all over the world. Eventually they decided to add growing miniature roses to their Kimbrew Walter Roses inventory. After Dorothy passed away in 1992, Jack continued with the business until 2014 and at age 91 finally retired as a successful father, chemist, rosarian and entrepreneur. He was awarded the Silver honor medal from the American Rose Society for being an outstanding ambassador of roses all over the world.



Jack is survived by his dear friend Virginia Carpenter, Marshall, TX, daughter Marty Walter and Suzy Hagar, Dallas, TX, son Robert Walter, Lily, and Sammy Walter of Keller, TX, Darrell and Carolyn Walter Herriage of Carrollton, TX and grandsons Clint Walter of Dallas, TX, Cliff Walter, Matthew Jackson and Colten Clemans of Amarillo, TX and John and Lisa Walter of Carrollton, TX and great grand daughters Emma Mae Walter and Brooklyn Grace Walter and brother in law James King of Dallas, TX and nieces Judy King of Richardson and Joan and Mark Norwood of Leander, TX, nephews Walter Eschelbach and family and Karl Eschelbach and family and cousins and friends around the world. Jack lived a very blessed life for 96 years and cherished every moment and smelled the roses along the way!!!



We would like to thank the staff at Briarcliff Nursing Home and Traditions Hospice Care in Tyler, TX for their support. The service will be 11 am Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Eubank Funeral Home, Canton. Visitation will be at 10 am. Interment will be in Haven of Memories.

