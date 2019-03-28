Funeral services for Mr. John Tom Williams, 90, is scheduled for 11:00 am Friday, March 29, 2019 at True Vine Baptist Church with Rev. Christopher Nauls as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Williams died March 22, 2019 in Cedar Hill, Texas. He was born October 21, 1928 in Winnsboro, Texas.
Mr. Williams was a member of True Vine Baptist Church and was a retired teacher of Tyler Independent School District.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Williams; 1 son, Lester Williams (Kim); 6 daughters, Wanda Dews, Paula Williams, Karen Russell (Steven), Madelyn Johnson (Marcus), Terri Williams, Kaffie McDowell (Ronnie); 2 brothers, Henry Williams, Jr. (Debbie) and Lee Williams (Alneta).
Public viewing will be 11:00 am - 8:00 pm Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 526-5555
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019