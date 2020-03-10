Funeral Services for John Taylor, 72, of Chandler are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Maytubby officiating. A private interment will follow at West Mountain Cemetery in Upshur County.
Mr. Taylor passed away on March 7, 2020 in Tyler.
John Robert Taylor was born December 23, 1947 in McAllen, Texas the son of W. Vonceille Taylor and Markoleta Sobey. He served in the US Navy from 1967-1972 aboard the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier. He worked as a drilling foreman for Amoco where he retired in 1999, from 2000 to 2012 he worked as a drilling consultant for various oil companies. John lived on Lake Fork where he was an avid outdoorsman and loved bass fishing and hunting. His family and close friends will miss him very much.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother Markoleta Taylor of Chandler; two brothers, Terry Taylor of Chandler, Joe Taylor and wife Jacki of Kilgore and nephews Jake and Dusty.
Visitation will be held from 1:30-2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 10, 2020