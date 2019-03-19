Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Memorial Services for Dr. John Paul Arnold, of Tyler, will be held at 2:00p.m., March 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Tyler under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home, with Rev. Ben Simpson and Rev. Pike Wisner officiating. A graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery, Arp at 10:30am, March 21, 2019. A visitation will be on Wednesday, March 20th at Lloyd James funeral home 5:00 to 7:00p.m.



Paul was born in Arp, Texas August 19, 1932 to Loys and Clara Woolf Arnold and was called home by his Lord and Savior on March 15, 2019.



Paul was a 1950 graduate of New London High School where he played football, ran track and was highly involved in the New London FFA. As a high school senior, he enjoyed showing steers in stock shows around Texas with the FFA. Paul graduated from The Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas in 1959 receiving his Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. Following graduation, he practiced in Dallas and eventually made his way back to Tyler joining City Small Animal Clinic with Dr. Pinkerton. He subsequently left to start Shelley Drive Animal Clinic in 1970. In his later years, he found pleasure and enjoyment working his cattle and spending time with his brothers maintaining the Arnold farms in Arp.



Paul was preceded in death by his parents, adoring wife, Leola Ann Lisenbee Arnold and his brothers, James W. (Jim) Arnold and Richard Arnold. He is survived by his daughter Ava Campbell of Flint; sons, Wes Arnold (Amy) and Walt Arnold (Julie) both of Flower Mound; grandchildren Ethan and Emily York; Abby, Ben, Clara and David Arnold and Ashley and Zachary Arnold; great-granddaughter Lyla York; sisters-in-law Barbara Arnold and Bess Arnold, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Honorary pallbearers are the members of the First Baptist Church Tyler Radio Bible Class.



Pallbearers will be Ben Arnold, David Arnold, Zachary Arnold, Marcus Hampton, Mark Hull, Dr. Michael Maris and Dr. Doyle Starnes.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to London Museum PO Box 477, New London, TX 75682 or the First Baptist Church Tyler - Building Fund 301 W. Ferguson, Tyler, TX 75702.



