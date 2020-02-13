New Boston, Texas
John Olen Patrick, age 88 of New Boston, Texas passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in a local Hospice Facility. Mr. Patrick was born May 27, 1931 in Mt. Sylvan, Texas. He was retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Soil Conservation Service, a United States Army Veteran, member of Tapp United Methodist Church, New Boston and is preceded in death by his wife Eva Nell Patrick.
Survivors include one daughter and son in law, Cathy Ann and Jeffrey Brown of Abilene, Texas, one brother and sister in law, Robert and Arlene Patrick of Mt. Sylvan, Texas, three grandchildren, Elizabeth Brown, Tyler Brown and Caroline Brown all of Abilene, Texas, a number of nieces, nephews other family and friends.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 3:30 P.M., Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Mt. Sylvan Cemetery, Lindale, Texas with Rev. Tommy Earl Burton officiating and under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M., Friday February 14, 2020 at Tapp United Methodist Church, New Boston.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020