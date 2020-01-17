Service Information Eubank Funeral Home 27532 State Highway 64 Canton , TX 75103 (903)-567-4111 Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for John Michael Travis, 78, of Canton, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Canton. Pastor Mike Roberson will officiate.



John (Mike) passed away on January 14, 2020, in Canton. He was born in Canton on October 7, 1941, to J. R. Travis and Kathleen Wann Travis. John grew up in Canton, graduating from Canton High School in 1960 and from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches. He worked for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for many years and then later retired from the City of Dallas. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Canton. He loved a good cup of coffee and always had a story to tell. He laughed harder and louder than anyone! He will be greatly missed by family and friends.



He is survived by nieces, Angela Travis Brucks, Kim Travis Daugherty and her husband, Luke; great-nephew, Jack Travis Brucks; great-niece, Hailey Travis; sister-in-law, Louise Travis; aunt, Bennie Graham; cousins, Wesla Richardson, Billy Jack Deen and Travis Deen; friend and caretaker, Sue Johnson, and many more relatives and friends.



John is preceded in death by his parents and only brother, Don L. Travis.



The family will receive friends prior to the service.

