Graveside services for John Matthews will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019 at New Mine Cemetery in Pittsburg, Tx. John passed from this earth on November 29, 2019, at the age of 52.
John was born in Tyler, Tx on November 15, 1967 to Rex and Patsy Matthews. He was the delight of their lives. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Tx in 1986.
John is survived by his three sisters, Joyce and Garry Smith of Highland Village, Tx, Carolyn and Steve Graves of Sanger, Tx, Beverly Matthews of Canyon Lake, Tx; six nieces and nephews, Shara Smith, Kaci Smith, Brady and Jamie Smith, Matthew and Caity Graves, Mason Graves and Kelsey Graves; four great nieces and nephews, Logan, Isaac, Rosalind and Elliot Smith.
John is preceeded in death by his parents, Rex and Patsy Matthews.
Pallbearers will be Brady Smith, Matthew Graves, Mason Graves, Mark McCarty, Brent McCarty and Kevin King.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Brad Stricklin, Steve Latson, Mike Loggins, Brandon Moore, Richard Rhodes, Jimmy McCarty and Toby Foster.
Visitation for the family will be at Erman Smith Funeral in Pittsburg, Tx prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019.
