Memorial services for John Mark Reeder, 52, of Cleveland, will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.



John was born March 10, 1967, in Tyler, Texas, to Bill Reeder and Mary Defacio Reeder. He passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Lewisville, Texas. He's been welcomed to the other side by his parents, Bill Reeder and Mary Thomas and his second wife Alicia, whom he loved dearly before her untimely passing.



John is survived by his loving wife, Emily Reeder, of Cleveland; his adoring daughters, Katie Reeder of Troup, Lauren Reeder of Troup, and Bennett Reeder of Cleveland; stepchildren, Noah Valasek of Corinth, Carson Page of Cleveland, and Adelie Page of Cleveland; first wife, Dana Reeder of Troup; brothers, James Reeder and wife Susan of Ludowici, GA and David Reeder and wife Kellie of Elkhart. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.



John proudly served as a law enforcement officer in Troup, TX before pursuing his lifelong career of mechanical engineering. He worked for Estes McClure and Associates for 20 years where he was one of a kind personally and professionally, working as an integral part of EMA.



His greatest love and pride in life was his family. Loving husband and father were his greatest title. He always said, "No blood is thicker than Reeder family blood."

