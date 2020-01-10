Funeral services for Mr. John L. Lee, 85, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Swan Church of Christ with Bro. Brandon Starling as eulogist. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Lee died January 3, 2020. He was born January 17, 1934.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 10, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 10, 2020