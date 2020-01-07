Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Oaklawn Memorial Park Cemetery Athens , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services with Military Honors for John H. Saunders, Jr., 95, Brownsboro, are scheduled for 10:00AM, January 8th 2020, at Oaklawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Athens, under the direction of Jackson's Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home of Tyler with Dr. Stan Copeland officiating. Mr. Saunders died December, 27th, 2019, in Garnet Valley, PA.



He was born on November 17, 1924 in Denison, TX to the late J.H. "Doc" and Florence Burtis Saunders. He graduated from Frankston High School in 1942 and received the Jeff Austin Award for the Outstanding Athlete that year and attended Texas A & M University before entering the Navy in 1943 where he served three years. He received his B.B.A. degree from North Texas State College in 1949 and M.Ed. from Stephen F. Austin in 1951.



Mr. Saunders began his career as an educator in Frankston in 1949 as a sixth grade teacher and assistant football coach. Leaving education for a few years, in 1960 he returned as principal at Brownsboro Elementary School, moved to the Frankston system in 1962 as High School Principal, and back to Brownsboro High School as Principal in December 1967. In 1985 he was named Superintendent of the Brownsboro I.S.D.



Mr. Saunders is a Master Mason where he held the office of Worshipful Master. He served as Mayor of Brownsboro and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Brownsboro. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Holiman Saunders and two sisters, Pattye Saunders and Mickye Saunders Russell.



Survived by son, John Stanton (Stan) Saunders and wife Valerie, Norwell, MA; daughter, Leddi Saunders McGrath and husband, Scott, Philadelphia, PA; and three grandchildren, Alexandra Saunders, John Saunders, and Hannah Saunders.



Pallbearers are Don Russell, Jim Russell, Richard Saunders, Andy Russell, John Paul Russell, Chet Clayton, Randal Clayton and Andy Tindel.



Family will receive friends from 5:00PM-6:30PM at the funeral home on Tuesday January 7th.



Graveside services with Military Honors for John H. Saunders, Jr., 95, Brownsboro, are scheduled for 10:00AM, January 8th 2020, at Oaklawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Athens, under the direction of Jackson's Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home of Tyler with Dr. Stan Copeland officiating. Mr. Saunders died December, 27th, 2019, in Garnet Valley, PA.He was born on November 17, 1924 in Denison, TX to the late J.H. "Doc" and Florence Burtis Saunders. He graduated from Frankston High School in 1942 and received the Jeff Austin Award for the Outstanding Athlete that year and attended Texas A & M University before entering the Navy in 1943 where he served three years. He received his B.B.A. degree from North Texas State College in 1949 and M.Ed. from Stephen F. Austin in 1951.Mr. Saunders began his career as an educator in Frankston in 1949 as a sixth grade teacher and assistant football coach. Leaving education for a few years, in 1960 he returned as principal at Brownsboro Elementary School, moved to the Frankston system in 1962 as High School Principal, and back to Brownsboro High School as Principal in December 1967. In 1985 he was named Superintendent of the Brownsboro I.S.D.Mr. Saunders is a Master Mason where he held the office of Worshipful Master. He served as Mayor of Brownsboro and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Brownsboro. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Holiman Saunders and two sisters, Pattye Saunders and Mickye Saunders Russell.Survived by son, John Stanton (Stan) Saunders and wife Valerie, Norwell, MA; daughter, Leddi Saunders McGrath and husband, Scott, Philadelphia, PA; and three grandchildren, Alexandra Saunders, John Saunders, and Hannah Saunders.Pallbearers are Don Russell, Jim Russell, Richard Saunders, Andy Russell, John Paul Russell, Chet Clayton, Randal Clayton and Andy Tindel.Family will receive friends from 5:00PM-6:30PM at the funeral home on Tuesday January 7th.

