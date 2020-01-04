Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for John Ealy Milner, 83, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Travis Wright officiating. A private burial will take place prior to the service under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



John went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in Tyler. He was born December 1, 1936 in Cotton Valley, LA to the late Hollis Fortune Milner and Sula Doss Milner.



John was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church, where he attended the Friendship Sunday School Class. He worked for Halliburton for 18 years. In 1980, he founded his own business, Milcor Oil Tools, Inc., which manufactured downhole oilfield tools and was an oilfield service company. In 1998, he sold his business to Smith International Inc. He enjoyed spending time on his farm where he raised black angus cattle, fishing in his pond and spending time with his family.



John is survived by his wife of 44 years, Claire Milner; son, Russell Milner and wife Regina; daughter, Jenny Milner West and husband David; daughter, Laurie Danis Kirkley and husband Greg; son, Mark Danis and wife Kim and daughter, Lynn Danis Berryman and husband Brent. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



Visitation is scheduled after the memorial service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Green Acres Baptist Church-Missions, 1505 Troup Hwy., Tyler, TX 75701.



