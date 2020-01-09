Service Information Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 903/8343111 Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, January 6, 2020, John Daniel 'Tim' Gounah, New London, passed away peacefully at the age of 61. Visitation will be Friday, January 10th at Cottle Funeral Home in Overton from 6:00-8:00 pm. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, January 11th at 1:00 pm at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, with Rev. Atwell Hankins officiating.



Tim was born December 28, 1958 in Kilgore, Texas. He graduated West Rusk High School in 1977 where he was President of the senior class. Tim worked the morning tour as a derrick man for Martex Drilling while attending Kilgore Jr. College where he graduated with honors in 1979 degreed in Oil & Gas Technology. Tim worked throughout the oil and gas industry as a business owner, pipeline installation contractor, lease acquisition specialist and well work supervisor. Tim enjoyed all things agricultural as he raised cattle, hogs and managed hay fields all of his adult life. Tim's passion for family was never in doubt. He loved his children and grandchildren and cherished the time he spent with them. Tim was enriched throughout his life by his many friends, associates and co-workers. His heroes in life were his Mother and Father.



He is preceded in death by his father, Ernest 'Snuff' Gounah, wife, Deb Sartors Gounah, and brother, Greg Gounah. He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Gounah, son, Timothy Colby Gounah, daughter and son-in-law, Shelby and Dillon McAdoo, grandchildren, Kobe, Kenzie and Kymber McAdoo, brothers and sisters-in-law, Kelly and Terry Gounah, Tony and Julie Gounah and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers include cousins, Scotty Sieber and Todd 'Levi' Sieber, nephews, Brian Gounah and Brennan Gounah, and classmates Jimmie Gibbs and Bubba McFarland. Honorary pallbearers are life-long friends Billy Vernon and Danny Joe Gill.



The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in memory of Tim's wife.



