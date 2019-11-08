Send Flowers Obituary

John Charles Hunter passed away peacefully at the age of 80 surrounded by friends and family on 11/6/2019 at Meadow Lake Senior Living. He was born August 21, 1939 in Garrett, TX. He grew up in Ennis, TX and graduated from University of North Texas. He moved to Lubbock, TX to begin a long career as an executive underwriter with Fireman's Fund Insurance Company. It was there that he met his wife, Lynn Hunter, and they remained happily married for 52 years until her passing 2 years ago. He returned to Ennis, TX in 1970 and continued to work for Fireman's Fund until his retirement. His favorite outside activity was working on his farm and ranch just outside of Ennis, where they lived until the year 2000. He and Lynn moved to Tyler, TX in 2000 to be near their daughter, and grandchildren. His greatest joy in life was attending and supporting the many activities of his beloved Cailyn and Chloe.



He is survived by his daughter Dr. Stephanie Hunter Carl of Tyler, TX, and son and daughter-in-law Scott Quinton Hunter and Jennifer McGowen Hunter of Sacramento, California, and sister and brother-in-law Jeanette and James Ferguson of Ennis, TX. He has three beautiful granddaughters, Cailyn Carl currently in Lubbock attending Texas Tech, Chloe Carl in Tyler, and Charley Ann Hunter in Sacramento, California.



At John's request, in lieu of services, a celebration of his life with friends and family will be held at his daughter's house from 1-4 pm on Saturday 11/23/2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas.

Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 8, 2019

