Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Arnold Coon. View Sign





John was a member of The . As a member he recently served a two year service mission for the church working in family history with Salt Lake City, specifically with records preservation. . His loves were family, genealogy, quilting, and especially serving and ministering to others in his church.



John is survived by his wife Charlotte Coon of Wylie, Texas; children James Bruno Coon and wife, Patricia of Rowlett, Texas, Matthew Henri Coon of Long Island City, New York, Brigitte Suzan Heuer and husband Michael of Rowlett, Texas and Loryanne Lynn Langdon and husband Cliff of Eugene Oregon, brother James Wayne Coon and wife Charlotte of Deer Park, Texas and sister, Kathryn Dianne Harper and husband Wayne of Cadiz, Kentucky, 5 step children; 17 grandchildren and 5 step grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Jackie Coon.



Visitation for John is scheduled Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Allen Funeral Home, 508 Masters Avenue, Wylie. His service will be on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at the Church of the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 400 Sanden Avenue in Wylie with Bishop Steve Reese officiating. John will be laid to rest at Valley View Cemetery in Kaufman County.

John Arnold Coon, 86, went to be with his Lord on Monday, February 13, 2019 with his family by his side. John was born in Monroe Louisiana on Tuesday, October 4, 1932 to parents James Luther and Julia Agatha (Osterland) Coon. John was drafted by the United States Army and served at the end of the Korean Conflict in France in intelligence. He received his Bachelor degree in Petroleum Engineering at LSU. He worked as a Petroleum Engineer and as an instructor at Tyler Junior College as well as for The until he retired. John married Charlotte Deborah Mills on May 27, 2006 in Dallas, Texas.John was a member of The . As a member he recently served a two year service mission for the church working in family history with Salt Lake City, specifically with records preservation. . His loves were family, genealogy, quilting, and especially serving and ministering to others in his church.John is survived by his wife Charlotte Coon of Wylie, Texas; children James Bruno Coon and wife, Patricia of Rowlett, Texas, Matthew Henri Coon of Long Island City, New York, Brigitte Suzan Heuer and husband Michael of Rowlett, Texas and Loryanne Lynn Langdon and husband Cliff of Eugene Oregon, brother James Wayne Coon and wife Charlotte of Deer Park, Texas and sister, Kathryn Dianne Harper and husband Wayne of Cadiz, Kentucky, 5 step children; 17 grandchildren and 5 step grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Jackie Coon.Visitation for John is scheduled Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Allen Funeral Home, 508 Masters Avenue, Wylie. His service will be on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at the Church of the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 400 Sanden Avenue in Wylie with Bishop Steve Reese officiating. John will be laid to rest at Valley View Cemetery in Kaufman County. Funeral Home ALLEN FUNERAL HOME INC

508 MASTERS AVE

Wylie , TX 75098

(972) 442-2234 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.