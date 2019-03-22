Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. Lasater Jr.. View Sign

John A. Lasater Jr., age 74, passed away on March 15th, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. John was a resident of Addison, Texas at the time of his passing.



John is survived by daughters Shannon Shipman and husband David, of Addison, Texas; and Jackie Jewett of Cape Coral Florida; sister Malinda Genoni and husband Richard of Newtown Square, PA; grandchildren Thomas Shipman of Arlington Texas, Madison Jewett and Casey Jewett of Cape Coral, Florida; Nephew Rick Genoni of Wayne, PA and Niece Lisa French of Paoli, PA.



John was born on March 11th, 1945 in Chattanooga, TN, to parents John Albert Lasater Sr. and Hazel Brown. He graduated from Salem College May of 1968 located in Salem, West Virginia with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. He served in the U.S. Army, followed by a move to Tyler, TX where he was proprietor of Hollywood Door until his retirement.



A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 pm March 23rd, 2019 at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery, Tyler, Texas

