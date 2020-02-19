Send Flowers Obituary

Joel Dwight Graham, 63, of Rockdale, Texas passed away peacefully at 6:30am February 17, 2020 in Temple, Texas. He was surrounded by family and visited by friends in his final days and hours during his short battle with cancer.



Joel was born January 8, 1957 in Dallas, Texas to Dwight and Frances (Newton) Graham. He graduated from Troup, Texas High School in 1975 and later attended Tyler Jr. College. He spent most of his working career in sales and service. He married Ann-Marie Finnell in 1991 and together they had one son, Hunter. He was preceded in death by his parents Dwight and Frances Graham, along with his paternal grandparents, Bill and Annie Graham of Mesquite, Texas and his grandparents Arthur and Katherine Newton of Carrollton, Texas.



He is survived by his wife Ann-Marie Graham and son Hunter along with brother Don Graham and sister-in-law Jane Graham, and multiple nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers a donation to the would be appreciated by the family. No services are planned at this time.



Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.

Joel Dwight Graham, 63, of Rockdale, Texas passed away peacefully at 6:30am February 17, 2020 in Temple, Texas. He was surrounded by family and visited by friends in his final days and hours during his short battle with cancer.Joel was born January 8, 1957 in Dallas, Texas to Dwight and Frances (Newton) Graham. He graduated from Troup, Texas High School in 1975 and later attended Tyler Jr. College. He spent most of his working career in sales and service. He married Ann-Marie Finnell in 1991 and together they had one son, Hunter. He was preceded in death by his parents Dwight and Frances Graham, along with his paternal grandparents, Bill and Annie Graham of Mesquite, Texas and his grandparents Arthur and Katherine Newton of Carrollton, Texas.He is survived by his wife Ann-Marie Graham and son Hunter along with brother Don Graham and sister-in-law Jane Graham, and multiple nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers a donation to the would be appreciated by the family. No services are planned at this time.Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.