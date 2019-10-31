Joe Orville Landers was born on November 8, 1952, in Burkburnett, Texas. At 66 years old, the Lord called Joe to his eternal home in Heaven. He was surrounded by his family as he transitioned from his life on earth to his heavenly home.
Joe was the son of Sonya and Les Landers, of Burkburnett, TX. He attended Burkburnett High School and Midwestern State University, in Wichita Falls, TX. As a young man, Joe began his career in the jewelry business. In 1982 he and his young family took a job transfer to Tyler. Quickly, he fell in love with the quaint, "Rose Capital" town. With great East Texas pride, Joe would often refer to his home as, "the hub of the universe". For over 25 years he worked at R.J. Jewelers, where he was loved and well respected. Joe was a true gentleman. He was always courteous and kind, known for his remarkable work ethic. Loyal, honest and trustworthy are characteristics that he always portrayed. Above all, Joe Landers was a believer and follower of Jesus Christ.
Joe enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his dogs (who were loved like children, too). He was a lifelong Oklahoma Sooners fan and enjoyed watching college football. He took great pride in manicuring his backyard, keeping his white Pontiac spotless and watching Nascar (thanks to his best friend Larry Jones). Joe was an avid lover of music. His favorite memories were made while raising his beloved children, his daughter Maranda and stepson Joseph. Joe met the love of his life and soulmate, Dee in 1998 and they never parted. They loved each other very much and were a great example to all of what true love really is.
Joe was preceded in death by his infant daughter Leslie Lorraine Landers; his mother and father, Sonya and Les Landers; brother, Tony Landers.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dee Landers; daughter, Maranda Landers Hill and her husband Barry, their daughters Avery and Georgia Faith of Northeast Louisiana; stepson, Joseph Glaspie and his wife Jennifer, their children Jonah and Jodie of Round Rock, TX; stepdaughters Allyson Russell and Marion Russell of Tulsa, OK; his sister, Kathy Landers Foreman and her husband Gary of Bowie, TX; his best friend, Larry Jones of San Marcos, TX; and many beloved cousins and friends.
Joe will be greatly missed by all.
A celebration of life service will be held, Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2PM, Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church, 8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Lanes Chapel Benevolence Fund in honor of Joe Landers.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019