Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service for Joe Lilly, age 87, of Frankston, is scheduled at 10 o'clock in the morning Thursday, December 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Frankston. Rev. Scott Wiley will officiate. Mr. Lilly will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery.



Mr. Lilly passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Tyler.



He was born November 19, 1932 in Baltimore, MD to Joseph and Kathryn (Rohmer) Lilly.



Mr. Lilly served in the



He was preceded in death by his parents; Joseph and Kathryn Lilly and two brothers-in-law; Jerry Bihary and Glen Grissom.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years Eddie Lilly, a daughter; Rhonda Kemp of Ft. Worth, two sons; Joe Lilly and wife Sherri of Lone Oak, and Paul Lilly of Frankston, a sister; Joan Bihary of Dallas, a brother-in-law; Larry Grissom, grandchildren; Nathan Kemp, Nick Kemp and wife Justine, Chance Kemp and wife Krystal, Jason Lilly and wife Sabrina, Clay Lilly, Casey Crenwelge and husband Kurt, Gessika Bravo and husband Robert, Katerina MacSwain and husband Lance, and Paul Chase Lilly, eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.



Visitation will begin on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with Mr. Lilly's family from 6 to 8 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.



A funeral service for Joe Lilly, age 87, of Frankston, is scheduled at 10 o'clock in the morning Thursday, December 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Frankston. Rev. Scott Wiley will officiate. Mr. Lilly will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery.Mr. Lilly passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Tyler.He was born November 19, 1932 in Baltimore, MD to Joseph and Kathryn (Rohmer) Lilly.Mr. Lilly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War . He was a member of First Baptist Church in Frankston. He was employed at Texas Instruments for thirty-two years as a Reliability Engineer. After retirement, he worked at Six Flags for a season, some of his hobbies included gardening, fishing and genealogy.He was preceded in death by his parents; Joseph and Kathryn Lilly and two brothers-in-law; Jerry Bihary and Glen Grissom.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years Eddie Lilly, a daughter; Rhonda Kemp of Ft. Worth, two sons; Joe Lilly and wife Sherri of Lone Oak, and Paul Lilly of Frankston, a sister; Joan Bihary of Dallas, a brother-in-law; Larry Grissom, grandchildren; Nathan Kemp, Nick Kemp and wife Justine, Chance Kemp and wife Krystal, Jason Lilly and wife Sabrina, Clay Lilly, Casey Crenwelge and husband Kurt, Gessika Bravo and husband Robert, Katerina MacSwain and husband Lance, and Paul Chase Lilly, eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.Visitation will begin on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with Mr. Lilly's family from 6 to 8 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close