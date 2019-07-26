Services for Joe Julius Hogue, 97, Marshall, are scheduled for 10:00 am, Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Laird Hill Baptist Church with Reverend Jerry Carroll officiating. Interment will be at the Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Mr. Hogue passed away, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Marshall. He was born March 30, 1922 in Huntsville to the late James Lee Hogue and Nancy Agnes Smith Hogue. He was in the U.S. Navy and served in WWII. He married the love of his life Marilyn Hogue on November 29, 1956 in Beaumont. They moved to Overton in 1962 and were members of the Laird Hill Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school and served as a Deacon and music director. He was a graduate of Jeff Davis High School in Houston, class of 1940. He graduated from East Texas Baptist College in 1956 and later received his master's degree at Sam Houston in 1962. He was a schoolteacher and administrator and retired from Leveretts Chapel ISD. He held offices and was a life member of Rusk County TSTA. He was also a life member of the Mid-South Council of Bible Baptist, member of the Board of Associates of ETEX Bible Baptist and also was the President of District 7 and served 24 years on the Executive Board of TSTA. He also was very active at East Texas Baptist University, volunteering and supporting various activities, most notably athletics. He and his wife established and funded scholarships, and in 2017 was inducted into the ETBU Founders Society.
Besides his parents, Mr. Hogue was also preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn M. Hogue; a son Ron Haney; brothers, Buck Hogue, Charlie Hogue and Claude Hogue; sisters, Jessie Lee, Lillian, and Jewell.
Survivors include his son, Ken Haney and wife Cathy of Spicewood; a brother, Phil Hogue of Houston; 7 grandchildren, Shannon Wright, Shawn Ehlers, Sean Haney, Brian Haney, David Haney, Ashley Evans and Brandon Haney; 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Haney, Scott Ehlers, David Wright, Brian Haney, David Haney, Sean Haney and Corey Wright. Honorary pallbearers are all of his nephews.
The family will receive friends at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home in Overton, Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 5-7 p.m..
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Joe and Marilyn Hogue Scholarship at ETBU Alumni office, One Tiger Drive, Marshall, TX 75670.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 26, 2019