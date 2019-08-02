Funeral services for Mr. Joe Dennis Williams, Sr., 59, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Word of Truth Tabernacle, 1915 MLK, Kilgore, TX with Rev. Perfice Atkins as eulogist. Burial will be in Kilgore Memorial Gardens, Kilgore, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Williams died July 25, 2019. He was born September 21, 1959.
Public viewing will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
