Homegoing celebration for Mr. Joe Dean Cofer of Chandler are slated for Saturday, February 8, 2020 11:00 am at Faith Tabernacle Church of Deliverance with Pastor Curtis Purvey, eulogist and Pastor Robert Jones officiating. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Joe Dean Cofer, beloved husband, father and grandfather was born February 25, 1950 in Frankston, Texas to Willie Cofer, Jr. and Sloney Miller Cofer. He was a graduate of Brownsboro High School and attended Tyler Jr. College. He worked for the City of Tyler for 19 years as a truck driver.



Joe departed this life and went to his heavenly home on Saturday morning February 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother James Cofer.



He is survived by his loving wife and daughter, Janice Marie Cofer and Josette Shankle. Sisters, Elsie Dee Purvey, Linda Johnson, Ruthie Creer; one brother Hale Cofer. Many nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 12-6:00 pm. Family hour 6-7:00 pm.

Homegoing celebration for Mr. Joe Dean Cofer of Chandler are slated for Saturday, February 8, 2020 11:00 am at Faith Tabernacle Church of Deliverance with Pastor Curtis Purvey, eulogist and Pastor Robert Jones officiating. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.Joe Dean Cofer, beloved husband, father and grandfather was born February 25, 1950 in Frankston, Texas to Willie Cofer, Jr. and Sloney Miller Cofer. He was a graduate of Brownsboro High School and attended Tyler Jr. College. He worked for the City of Tyler for 19 years as a truck driver.Joe departed this life and went to his heavenly home on Saturday morning February 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother James Cofer.He is survived by his loving wife and daughter, Janice Marie Cofer and Josette Shankle. Sisters, Elsie Dee Purvey, Linda Johnson, Ruthie Creer; one brother Hale Cofer. Many nieces, nephews, family and friends.Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 12-6:00 pm. Family hour 6-7:00 pm. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 7, 2020

