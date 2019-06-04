Joe B. Skeen Jr., 85, died May 18, 2019, in Santa Fe, N.M., born in Overton, the son of Joe B. Skeen Sr., and wife Katherine Martin Skeen. Graduated in 1952 from Overton High School, attended The University of Texas (1952-1955), pledging Sigma Chi.
While in school his interest in Speech Club and One Act Play fostered communication skills which served him well in his work as salesman and auctioneer. Served in the US Army (1956-1958) stationed in Yokohama, Japan.
Predeceased by his parents, wife, Loretta, and daughter, Katherine, Joe is survived by a son, Joe B. Skeen III, Abiquiu, N.M., brother, William M. Skeen and wife Jacqueline, Houston, nephews, Martin L. Skeen and wife Pamela, Katy, and William F. Skeen and wife Karla, Houston.
Joe requested his remains be cremated and interment at the U.S. Veterans Cemetery, Santa Fe.
