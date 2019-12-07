Service Information Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 (903)-597-1396 Send Flowers Obituary

JoBen Turner aka Papa Jo, age 85, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 with his loving family by his side. JoBen was born on January 8, 1934 in Freeport, Texas to Jewell and Argus Roy Turner.



JoBen was a dedicated husband to his wife, JoAnn, for 66 years. They loved to go to church, travel and go out to eat together. Papa Jo loved and adored his grands and greats. He had an avid sense of humor, which made all those around him love him even more. First and foremost he loved his Lord and wasn't ashamed to share that love with others.



JoBen is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn Turner; 2 daughters; 3 siblings; 5 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way.



JoBen was proceded in death by his parents Argus and Jewell Turner; and two great-grandchildren Lincoln and Larkyn Allen.



Donations can be made to Hospice of East Texas and/or the of East Texas in memory of JoBen Turner.



A visitation for JoBen will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., following with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in the Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Brother John Givens and David Allen officiating. Interment will be held at the Tyler Memorial Mausoleum.



