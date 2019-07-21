Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Kraus DuPuy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





She was born Joanne Kraus to E.W. (Buck) Kraus and Grace Davis Kraus on April 11, 1930 in Palestine. Joanne was an only child, but was raised among her many treasured aunts, uncles and cousins.



Joanne graduated from Palestine High School in 1947. She attended Nixon Business School for a year and worked as a secretary for the Railroad before marrying William H. (Bill) DuPuy, Jr. of Tennessee Colony, on July 29, 1950. She was always very proud of Bill's service in the U.S. Marine Corps and proud to fly the American flag at their home wherever they lived. She instilled "the greatest generation's" pride of country in both of her children.



Joanne loved living in St. Louis, Missouri for 15 years, where Bill worked as a chemical engineer for Monsanto. She made many life-long friends there with whom she kept in touch until her death.



She and Bill moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1971, and lived there for 20 years where Joanne joined a grass roots organization of Republican women. She found great satisfaction among like-minded women friends, and in their commitment to influence their city and state. One of her proudest achievements came in 1980 when these women, working tirelessly, helped elect the first Republican governor of Louisiana since 1873!



Joanne moved back to Palestine in 1991 to help care for her aging parents. Here she attended the First Christian Church where her father, a contractor, had built the chapel of the church and where she and Bill had married. Over the years she sang in the choir and taught women's Bible study.



Joanne is preceded in death by her parents and husband of 52 years.



She is survived by her daughter, Terri DuPuy deWitt and son-in-law, Paul; her son, Richard Kraus DuPuy and daughter-in-law Nancy; her grandsons Tyler and Christopher and two great-granddaughters, Avaree and Maycie.



A Celebration of Joanne's Life will be held at Herrington/Land of Memory on Saturday, July 27th at 2:00pm.



Joanne asked that any donations in lieu of flowers be made to the Humane Society of East Texas, or to Heart to Heart Hospice of Tyler, Texas.



View online at



Joanne Kraus DuPuy, a resident of Palestine, Texas, slipped peacefully out of her old, tired body and put on her new, perfect, heavenly body at home, on Saturday, July 6, 2019.She was born Joanne Kraus to E.W. (Buck) Kraus and Grace Davis Kraus on April 11, 1930 in Palestine. Joanne was an only child, but was raised among her many treasured aunts, uncles and cousins.Joanne graduated from Palestine High School in 1947. She attended Nixon Business School for a year and worked as a secretary for the Railroad before marrying William H. (Bill) DuPuy, Jr. of Tennessee Colony, on July 29, 1950. She was always very proud of Bill's service in the U.S. Marine Corps and proud to fly the American flag at their home wherever they lived. She instilled "the greatest generation's" pride of country in both of her children.Joanne loved living in St. Louis, Missouri for 15 years, where Bill worked as a chemical engineer for Monsanto. She made many life-long friends there with whom she kept in touch until her death.She and Bill moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1971, and lived there for 20 years where Joanne joined a grass roots organization of Republican women. She found great satisfaction among like-minded women friends, and in their commitment to influence their city and state. One of her proudest achievements came in 1980 when these women, working tirelessly, helped elect the first Republican governor of Louisiana since 1873!Joanne moved back to Palestine in 1991 to help care for her aging parents. Here she attended the First Christian Church where her father, a contractor, had built the chapel of the church and where she and Bill had married. Over the years she sang in the choir and taught women's Bible study.Joanne is preceded in death by her parents and husband of 52 years.She is survived by her daughter, Terri DuPuy deWitt and son-in-law, Paul; her son, Richard Kraus DuPuy and daughter-in-law Nancy; her grandsons Tyler and Christopher and two great-granddaughters, Avaree and Maycie.A Celebration of Joanne's Life will be held at Herrington/Land of Memory on Saturday, July 27th at 2:00pm.Joanne asked that any donations in lieu of flowers be made to the Humane Society of East Texas, or to Heart to Heart Hospice of Tyler, Texas.View online at www.herringtonfuneral.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close