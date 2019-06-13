JoAnn Viser Farmer, 73 of Chandler, TX passed away on June 11, after a short illness and hospital stay.
JoAnn was born on August 8, 1945, in Pittsburgh, to Myrl and Lucille Viser. She graduated High School in Mt. Pleasant and attended Harding University in Searcy, AR. She was a long time employee of Hibbs Hallmark Insurance in Longview and Tyler. She was a very active member of the Shiloh Road Church of Christ in Tyler, Tx. She married James Farmer on March 17, 1980.
She is survived by her husband James, her brother Frank Viser and his wife, Linda, of San Antonio, TX and other extended families.
A celebration of her life will be held July 6 at 2 p.m. at the Shiloh Road Church of Christ, Tyler, TX
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Shiloh Road Church of Christ Building Fund.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 13, 2019