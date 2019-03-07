Joan Douglass Thomas, 83, was born near Grand Saline in Van Zandt County, TX on May 1, 1935, and passed on to her eternal home on March 2, 2019.
She was raised in Winnsboro, and then moved to Tyler in 1966 where she lived until 2017. She was a long time member of Green Acres Baptist Church. After raising 3 children, she pursued her interest in art by learning to paint and became an active member of the Tyler Art League. She left her family and friends many fine paintings of country scenes, nature, pets, and quilts. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, RVing, camp ground hosting, and spending summers in southern Colorado at her cabin. She was most at home in the mountains and with friends and family who shared her love for the beauty of God's creation.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Gerald Thomas of Tyler, son, Charles Thomas of Lewisville, TX. and grandson, Samuel Thomas of Waco, TX.
She is survived by her daughter; Alethea Thomas of Waco, son; Alan and daughter-in-law Patti Thomas of Waco, granddaughters; Chloe Thomas of Waco, Chelsea and her husband Ben Butler of Wichita Falls, TX.
Visitation will be held at Burks, Walker, Tippit Funeral Home from 5-7 PM Thursday, March 7, 2019. Services will be at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 8, 2019, with graveside services following at The Cathedral of the Pines Cemetery.
The family requests gifts be given to Green Acres Baptist Church Forerunners Ministry in lieu of flowers (gabc.org/ministries/forerunners/). To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019