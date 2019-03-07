Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joan Douglass Thomas, 83, was born near Grand Saline in Van Zandt County, TX on May 1, 1935, and passed on to her eternal home on March 2, 2019.



She was raised in Winnsboro, and then moved to Tyler in 1966 where she lived until 2017. She was a long time member of Green Acres Baptist Church. After raising 3 children, she pursued her interest in art by learning to paint and became an active member of the Tyler Art League. She left her family and friends many fine paintings of country scenes, nature, pets, and quilts. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, RVing, camp ground hosting, and spending summers in southern Colorado at her cabin. She was most at home in the mountains and with friends and family who shared her love for the beauty of God's creation.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Gerald Thomas of Tyler, son, Charles Thomas of Lewisville, TX. and grandson, Samuel Thomas of Waco, TX.



She is survived by her daughter; Alethea Thomas of Waco, son; Alan and daughter-in-law Patti Thomas of Waco, granddaughters; Chloe Thomas of Waco, Chelsea and her husband Ben Butler of Wichita Falls, TX.



Visitation will be held at Burks, Walker, Tippit Funeral Home from 5-7 PM Thursday, March 7, 2019. Services will be at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 8, 2019, with graveside services following at The Cathedral of the Pines Cemetery.



The family requests gifts be given to Green Acres Baptist Church Forerunners Ministry in lieu of flowers (



Joan Douglass Thomas, 83, was born near Grand Saline in Van Zandt County, TX on May 1, 1935, and passed on to her eternal home on March 2, 2019.She was raised in Winnsboro, and then moved to Tyler in 1966 where she lived until 2017. She was a long time member of Green Acres Baptist Church. After raising 3 children, she pursued her interest in art by learning to paint and became an active member of the Tyler Art League. She left her family and friends many fine paintings of country scenes, nature, pets, and quilts. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, RVing, camp ground hosting, and spending summers in southern Colorado at her cabin. She was most at home in the mountains and with friends and family who shared her love for the beauty of God's creation.She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Gerald Thomas of Tyler, son, Charles Thomas of Lewisville, TX. and grandson, Samuel Thomas of Waco, TX.She is survived by her daughter; Alethea Thomas of Waco, son; Alan and daughter-in-law Patti Thomas of Waco, granddaughters; Chloe Thomas of Waco, Chelsea and her husband Ben Butler of Wichita Falls, TX.Visitation will be held at Burks, Walker, Tippit Funeral Home from 5-7 PM Thursday, March 7, 2019. Services will be at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 8, 2019, with graveside services following at The Cathedral of the Pines Cemetery.The family requests gifts be given to Green Acres Baptist Church Forerunners Ministry in lieu of flowers ( gabc.org/ministries/forerunners/ ). To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com Funeral Home Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler

215 E. Front St.

Tyler , TX 75702

(903) 592-6553 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close