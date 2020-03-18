Service Information Rader Funeral Home 800 Kilgore Drive Henderson , TX 75652 (903)-657-7570 Memorial service 10:30 AM Rader Funeral Home 800 Kilgore Drive Henderson , TX 75652 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Marie Wright was born September 17, 1932 in Galveston, TX and passed away at home with her family beside her Tuesday March 17, 2020 in Mt. Enterprise, TX. A memorial service for Joan will be held Thursday, March 19 at 10:30 in the morning at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Henderson, TX.



Joan was preceded in death by her parents, William Finley Parker and Ethel Marie Gremillion Parker, her first husband, Jack B. Mosher and her second husband, Bill Wright.



She is survived by her 5 children; sons, Alex Brady Mosher and wife Lisa, and Marty Mosher and wife Lori and daughters, Cyndi Cramer and husband Tim, Georgette Teague and husband James and Suzette Mosher. Joan is also survived by her grandchildren; Lindsey Scott Jodrey, Scott Mosher, Jessica Lee Robertson, Hunter Jack Johnson, Jamie Charers, James B. Teague, Stephanie Ann Mills and Joshua Keith Koonce, as well as many great and great-great grandchildren.



Joan was an avid athlete in her youth. Swimming, diving, basketball were among her best sports. She also was a wonderful dancer and was a member of the Apache Belles during her college days at TJC. Later in life she loved to quip that she used to be an Apache Belle, but now she was "a poochy belly." She worked many jobs throughout her life, including airline stewardess and modeling. She met and married Jack Mosher and together the had 5 children. While raising her family she began buying (sometimes scavenging) junk and old furniture's and gradually taught herself the antique business. She worked well into her late 70's and was truly an expert and extremely knowledgeable in antiques. As she turned 80 she finally began to slow down some and went to live with her daughter Georgette Teague and her husband James. There she was surrounded by family and began enjoying her role as a grandmother and great grandmother, as well as loving the many pets and swimming pool even as recently as this past summer. She was loved and will be missed.



