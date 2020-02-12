Joan Hare of Emerald Bay, Bullard Texas passed away peacefully on Friday February 7, 2020. She was laid to rest at Cathedral in the Pines Memorial Gardens Tyler, Texas. A memorial service to celebrate Joan's life and homegoing will be held at Emerald Bay Community Church in Bullard, Texas on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 2 PM.
Joan was born on November 14, 1932 in Okemah, Oklahoma to parents Hugh Armstrong and Jessie Miller. Joan married the love of her life, Everett Hare, 67 years ago on August 9, 1952 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents and daughter Pamela Belflower. She is survived by her husband Everett, sons Jim Hare and wife Patty, Ed Hare and wife Debi, Wesley Hare and Pamela's husband Ed Belflower. Our loving Grandma, Grandma Artie, Mimi will be greatly missed by her flock of eleven grandchildren, their spouses and her twenty-one great-grandchildren.
Should you wish to honor Joan's memory, the family requests in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to one of the following organizations:
Texas Oncology Foundation - (www.texasoncologyfoundation.org)
(www.dementiasociety.org).
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 12, 2020