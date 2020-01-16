Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Viewing 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Graveside service 2:00 PM Rose Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Corbett Turman, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in McKinney. Born December 23, 1931, Carolyn spent her whole life in Tyler (except for a brief time during WWII). She attended Gary Elementary, Hogg Junior High and Tyler High School, where she was May Queen in 1948. She was a graduate of Tyler Junior College. Her biggest accomplishment was raising her eight children and her beautiful marriage to the late Thomas E. Turman.



Carolyn was a lifelong member of Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, a member of the Mothers Club at St. Gregory Elementary as well as School Board member at Catholic High School, now Bishop T.K. Gorman High School. For over fifteen years she worked in the Mother's Club at both schools, and was chosen as Catholic Woman of the Year in 1960. She was also a member of the Altar/Rosary Society at the church.



For over twenty-five years, Carolyn was a volunteer at Mother Frances Hospital, and managed the Gift Shop there for 16 years. She was President of the Women's Auxiliary at Mother Frances Hospital, a Women's Symphony League member, and president of Idlewild swim club.



Carolyn loved football, basketball, dancing and playing the slot machines in Vegas. She also had a way of convincing you that burned biscuits, toast and burned chicken fried steak or fried chicken was good for you. The only thing worse than getting in trouble with her was knowing that you were going to be in trouble again when Dad got home. She maintained a united front with our dad, being parents to us as children, then friends to us as adults. She found great joy in being "CiCi" alongside "Big Man" to her grandchildren in the second half of her life. She was independent and determined and instilled those qualities in each of us. Mom and Dad, we are forever grateful!



Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents Bud and Aline Corbett and husband Thomas.



She is survived by her eight children, Kay Turman Leeper and husband Jim of Bremen, Indiana, Anne Turman Sikes of Tyler, Phil Turman and wife Robbi of Austin, Cindy Turman Porterfield and husband Jim of McKinney, Chris Turman of Dallas, John Turman and wife Laurie of Tyler, Mark Turman and wife Judi of McKinney, and Carol Turman and Mike Semon of Plano. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



There will be a graveside service for Carolyn at Rose Hill Cemetery on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. A viewing will be held at Stewart Family Funeral home at 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy. Tyler, on Friday, January 17th from 4:00 -7:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , .



Carolyn Corbett Turman, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in McKinney. Born December 23, 1931, Carolyn spent her whole life in Tyler (except for a brief time during WWII). She attended Gary Elementary, Hogg Junior High and Tyler High School, where she was May Queen in 1948. She was a graduate of Tyler Junior College. Her biggest accomplishment was raising her eight children and her beautiful marriage to the late Thomas E. Turman.Carolyn was a lifelong member of Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, a member of the Mothers Club at St. Gregory Elementary as well as School Board member at Catholic High School, now Bishop T.K. Gorman High School. For over fifteen years she worked in the Mother's Club at both schools, and was chosen as Catholic Woman of the Year in 1960. She was also a member of the Altar/Rosary Society at the church.For over twenty-five years, Carolyn was a volunteer at Mother Frances Hospital, and managed the Gift Shop there for 16 years. She was President of the Women's Auxiliary at Mother Frances Hospital, a Women's Symphony League member, and president of Idlewild swim club.Carolyn loved football, basketball, dancing and playing the slot machines in Vegas. She also had a way of convincing you that burned biscuits, toast and burned chicken fried steak or fried chicken was good for you. The only thing worse than getting in trouble with her was knowing that you were going to be in trouble again when Dad got home. She maintained a united front with our dad, being parents to us as children, then friends to us as adults. She found great joy in being "CiCi" alongside "Big Man" to her grandchildren in the second half of her life. She was independent and determined and instilled those qualities in each of us. Mom and Dad, we are forever grateful!Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents Bud and Aline Corbett and husband Thomas.She is survived by her eight children, Kay Turman Leeper and husband Jim of Bremen, Indiana, Anne Turman Sikes of Tyler, Phil Turman and wife Robbi of Austin, Cindy Turman Porterfield and husband Jim of McKinney, Chris Turman of Dallas, John Turman and wife Laurie of Tyler, Mark Turman and wife Judi of McKinney, and Carol Turman and Mike Semon of Plano. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.There will be a graveside service for Carolyn at Rose Hill Cemetery on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. A viewing will be held at Stewart Family Funeral home at 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy. Tyler, on Friday, January 17th from 4:00 -7:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , . Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.