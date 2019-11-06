Service Information Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 (903)-597-1396 Send Flowers Obituary





Jo Ann was known for crafting, sewing and quilting. She loved attending and hosting garage sales to build her many collections throughout her life. Jo Ann met the love of her life, Royce, at Bass cafe as a waitress; she then became a devoted wife on March 20, 1953. Jo Ann was an amazing mother to her children. She enjoyed being the secretary and treasurer at Bailes Baptist in her early years, then at East Tyler Baptist in her later years. 'Nannie Moreland' was known as the professional grandmother, she took great pride in watching her grandbabies. In her last weeks, Jo Ann had a therapy dog companion, Rocky, that would visit her daily who she loved dearly. At her house, on Hardy road, everyone knew that open curtains meant they were ready to receive guests. Now that the curtains are permanently closed for the Moreland household, it brings peace knowing she is in heaven and watching over those who miss her dearly.



Jo Ann is survived by her daughter Melinda (Archie) Warren; grandchildren Jimmy (Wendy) Warren, Jarrod (Amber) Finley, Frank (Jon-Paul Leduc) Warren, and Milisia Shelby; sister Norma Johnson; great-grandchildren Brianne and Austin Jones, Cayson Jester, Hayden Finley, and Avery and Trey Clayton.



Jo Ann is proceeded in death by her loving husband, Royce Moreland; daughter Rhonda Finley; parents Braxton Commer and Estelle Holmes Shelby; sister Trudie Lynch; and brother Commer Shelby.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hospice of East Texas in her honor.



A memorial service for Jo Ann will be held at the First Baptist church in Troup, Texas on Friday at 11:00 a.m.



Jo Ann Moreland, age 85, of Jacksonville, Texas passed away on Saturday November 2, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1934 to Braxton Commer Shelby and Estelle Holmes.Jo Ann was known for crafting, sewing and quilting. She loved attending and hosting garage sales to build her many collections throughout her life. Jo Ann met the love of her life, Royce, at Bass cafe as a waitress; she then became a devoted wife on March 20, 1953. Jo Ann was an amazing mother to her children. She enjoyed being the secretary and treasurer at Bailes Baptist in her early years, then at East Tyler Baptist in her later years. 'Nannie Moreland' was known as the professional grandmother, she took great pride in watching her grandbabies. In her last weeks, Jo Ann had a therapy dog companion, Rocky, that would visit her daily who she loved dearly. At her house, on Hardy road, everyone knew that open curtains meant they were ready to receive guests. Now that the curtains are permanently closed for the Moreland household, it brings peace knowing she is in heaven and watching over those who miss her dearly.Jo Ann is survived by her daughter Melinda (Archie) Warren; grandchildren Jimmy (Wendy) Warren, Jarrod (Amber) Finley, Frank (Jon-Paul Leduc) Warren, and Milisia Shelby; sister Norma Johnson; great-grandchildren Brianne and Austin Jones, Cayson Jester, Hayden Finley, and Avery and Trey Clayton.Jo Ann is proceeded in death by her loving husband, Royce Moreland; daughter Rhonda Finley; parents Braxton Commer and Estelle Holmes Shelby; sister Trudie Lynch; and brother Commer Shelby.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hospice of East Texas in her honor.A memorial service for Jo Ann will be held at the First Baptist church in Troup, Texas on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close