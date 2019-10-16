Service Information Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kramer of Colfax Visitation 9:00 AM - 9:45 AM Colfax United Methodist Church Service 10:00 AM Colfax United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jo Ann Bennett Keiser, 83, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Jo Ann was born on January 15, 1936 in Monroe, Louisiana to Clifford Ira and Josephine Cleveland Bennett. Her family moved to Colfax, Louisiana when she was in elementary school. Jo Ann married her high school sweetheart, Coy "Sonny" William Keiser Jr., a native of Colfax on April 17, 1955. Early in their marriage they lived in Alexandria, Louisiana before moving back to Colfax where they celebrated 28 years together. Jo Ann worked for the Grant Parish School Board for 34 years. After retiring, she moved to Tyler, Texas for 22 years and then moved to Arlington, Texas in October 2018. Jo Ann was known by many for her laugh and her propensity to establish her own vocabulary, which gave both people and eating establishments "new" names.



Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Coy. She is survived by her sons, Cliff and wife Beverly of Arlington, Texas and John Travis and wife Margaret of Plano, Texas and her daughter, Linda and husband Andy of Tyler, Texas. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren: Will and wife Patti Keiser, Rachel Keiser, Sara Navarro Wetzel and husband Colton, Cori Navarro Edgemon and husband Luke, Jarred Keiser, Matthew Navarro, and her 2 great grandchildren: Asher Edgemon and Levi Edgemon.



Services for Jo Ann will be held at 10 A.M on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Colfax United Methodist Church with Jo Ann's nephew, Rev. David Dearman, joined by Rev. Nathaniel Langford officiating. Interment will follow in Colfax Cemetery under the direction of Kramer of Colfax.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M on Friday October 18, 2019, at Kramer of Colfax and resume at 9:00 A.M. until 9:45 A.M on Saturday at Colfax United Methodist Church.



The family would like to sincerely thank all the caring staff of Heartis Assisted Living of Arlington, AlevCare Hospice of Mansfield, and Vickie Navarro of Tyler for the unwavering kindness and love shown for Jo Ann. The family also thanks her many friends who have offered their help, friendship and love throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Colfax United Methodist Church; 407 Main St., Colfax LA 71417.



Jo Ann Bennett Keiser, 83, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Jo Ann was born on January 15, 1936 in Monroe, Louisiana to Clifford Ira and Josephine Cleveland Bennett. Her family moved to Colfax, Louisiana when she was in elementary school. Jo Ann married her high school sweetheart, Coy "Sonny" William Keiser Jr., a native of Colfax on April 17, 1955. Early in their marriage they lived in Alexandria, Louisiana before moving back to Colfax where they celebrated 28 years together. Jo Ann worked for the Grant Parish School Board for 34 years. After retiring, she moved to Tyler, Texas for 22 years and then moved to Arlington, Texas in October 2018. Jo Ann was known by many for her laugh and her propensity to establish her own vocabulary, which gave both people and eating establishments "new" names.Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Coy. She is survived by her sons, Cliff and wife Beverly of Arlington, Texas and John Travis and wife Margaret of Plano, Texas and her daughter, Linda and husband Andy of Tyler, Texas. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren: Will and wife Patti Keiser, Rachel Keiser, Sara Navarro Wetzel and husband Colton, Cori Navarro Edgemon and husband Luke, Jarred Keiser, Matthew Navarro, and her 2 great grandchildren: Asher Edgemon and Levi Edgemon.Services for Jo Ann will be held at 10 A.M on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Colfax United Methodist Church with Jo Ann's nephew, Rev. David Dearman, joined by Rev. Nathaniel Langford officiating. Interment will follow in Colfax Cemetery under the direction of Kramer of Colfax.Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M on Friday October 18, 2019, at Kramer of Colfax and resume at 9:00 A.M. until 9:45 A.M on Saturday at Colfax United Methodist Church.The family would like to sincerely thank all the caring staff of Heartis Assisted Living of Arlington, AlevCare Hospice of Mansfield, and Vickie Navarro of Tyler for the unwavering kindness and love shown for Jo Ann. The family also thanks her many friends who have offered their help, friendship and love throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Colfax United Methodist Church; 407 Main St., Colfax LA 71417.

