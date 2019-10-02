Service Information Meadowbrook Funeral Home - Marshall 1804 S. Washington Ave. Marshall , TX 75670 (903)-935-2019 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Meadowbrook Funeral Home - Marshall 1804 S. Washington Ave. Marshall , TX 75670 View Map Visitation Following Services R&R Bakery Marshall , TX View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM First United Methodist Church Marshall , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A celebration of life for Jo Anita Edwards, 91, of Marshall, will be held at First United Methodist Church in Marshall at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 following a private family graveside service in Algoma Cemetery and Memorial Gardens, also in Marshall.



One family visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall and a second visitation will be immediately following the celebration of life at R&R Bakery in downtown Marshall.



Mrs. Edwards was born April 10, 1928 in Wortham, Texas to Thomas Leonard Craig and Minnie Craig. She passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.



"Miss Jo" lived most of her adult life in Marshall, working for the Marshall Independent School District for 26 years before retiring and immediately going to work for 20 more years at Trinity Episcopal School in Marshall.



She was a member of First Baptist Church in Marshall for over 50 years, being an active Sunday School member, Vacation Bible School volunteer and supporter of Girl's Auxiliary (GA's) and Parent Teacher Association (PTA) when her daughters were active.



She graduated from Wortham High School in Wortham, TX where she was a cheerleader and Marshall Business College



Mrs. Edwards was a longtime member of the Marshall Business and Professional Women's Club, serving in several officer capacities over the years. She was also a devoted Blue Bird and Camp Fire Girls leader.



She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Edwards, Jr.; her parents, Thomas Leonard Craig and Minnie Craig; her in-laws, George W. Edwards Sr. and Ercelle Elizabeth Edwards; brothers, William Morgan Craig and Leonard Earl Craig; sisters, Beryl Craig Keeling, Minnie Maude Craig Moore and Marjorie Craig; and nephew, Tommy Craig.



Survivors include two daughters, Diane Edwards Seal and husband Jeff Seal and Cindy Edwards Stokes and husband Don Stokes; four grandchildren, Justin Seal, Jared Seal, Susan Stokes Zunker and Scott Stokes; nine great-grandchildren, Jacob Seal, Joshua Seal, Peyton Seal, Harper Seal, Julia Seal, Fletcher Seal, Harrison Hohn, Annajane Hohn and Sophie Zunker; nephews, Bobby Keeling, Morgan Craig, Leonard Cooper Craig, Sammy Craig, Kenneth Craig and Randy Edwards; nieces, Lynita Thornton, Cathy Vestal, Melba Stevens, Janie Wallace and Penny Vaughn and a number of great nieces and nephews.



She is also survived by a host of friends including special friends Debbie Dawson, Mimi Gray, Nancy Fessler, Amy Westmoreland, Joy Walsh and Frankie Dickey.



Mrs. Edwards lived at Oakwood House Assisted Living in Marshall and had excellent care by the dedicated staff there, as well as the staff of Marshall Hospice.



Pallbearers include Bill Dawson, Ned Dennis, her sons-in-law, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Honorary pallbearers are current and former staff members of Trinity Episcopal School.



The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Jo Edwards Spirit of Trinity Scholarship Fund at Trinity Episcopal School, 2905 Rosborough Springs Road, Marshall, TX 75672, established upon retirement by her family or the John Gordon Media Fund at First United Methodist Church, 300 East Houston St., Marshall, TX 75670 where services for First United Methodist Church are broadcast.



