Graveside services for J. L. (Jimmy) Spraggins, age 88, of Jacksonville are scheduled for 10 AM Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Tecula Cemetery with Connie Ramos officiating and grandsons serving as pallbearers Visitation will begin on Thursday, September 19 and friends are cordially invited to visit with the family from 5 PM to 7PM at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



Jimmy passed away at UT Health in Jacksonville on September 17 after an extended illness.



Jimmy Spraggins was born to Jesse & Mary Jane Spraggins on April 6, 1931 on the family farm North of Jacksonville and graduated Jacksonville High School in 1948. He felt the call to duty after graduation and joined the Army National Guard assigned to the 132 Artillery - 49th Armored Division of in 1950 which he served for over 12 years 11 months honorably until his discharge as an E7 Sergeant First Class having achieved decorations as an expert rifleman and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal.



Having an entrepreneurial spirit, he started his own business doing tile work and later purchased a lumber yard which he named Spraggins Building Supply which later changed to Cherokee Discount Lumber. Along with the building supply, he formed Jacksonville Ready-Mix Concrete Co. which operated numerous years as a supplier of ready-mix concrete, Contractor's Construction Company which operated as a dirt contractor and building contractor. In addition, he owned Cherokee Ready Mix which operated as a trucking company for the ready-mix business.



As if not busy enough with all his ventures, in the 1980s, along with long-time friend, Comer Hudson, purchased over 2,000 acres of land on the North side of Jacksonville and developed the Caddo Trace Subdivision. If you had the privilege to know Jim, you had to like him as he was one of the most laid-back individuals there was.



Jim married Fay Dean in 1950 and they had three children, Deborah, Marcella, and David. After her death, he married Janice Wilson Minton in 1980.



Preceding him in death was his first wife, Fay; parents, Jesse and Mary Jane Spraggins; brother, Ottis Spraggins; sister, Pauline Ritter; and grandson, Anthony Constant.



He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Janice and children, Deborah, Marcella, and David. He served as step father to survivors Michael Minton and Dale Minton as well as grandfather and great grand-father to numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Other survivors include a brother, J. D. Spraggins; sister-in-law, Lottie Spraggins; niece and nephew, Kathi



