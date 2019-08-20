Service Information Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home 5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD Colleyville , TX 76034 (817)-498-5894 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home 5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD Colleyville , TX 76034 View Map Service 10:00 AM Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home 5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD Colleyville , TX 76034 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On August 15, 2019, Jimmy Wayne Butcher, 72, teed it up to play his first round beyond the pearly gates. Joining him at the first hole was his father in love, Wayne Walker, and his brother Danny Butcher. The gallery was cheering as he approached and included thousands of angels, his parents, Charlie and Irene Butcher, his mother in love, Pauline Walker, his sisters, Kitty McLane and Gertrude Staples, and his brothers, Robert Butcher, Billy Butcher, Larry Butcher and Tommy Butcher.



Jim's passing was sudden. He left behind family and friends that will miss him greatly. His children and grandchildren, his pride and joy, survive him and include Shannon Butcher Scharrer, her husband Chris and their son, Ellis Scharrer; Michelle







Jim was born July 14, 1947, in Tyler, Texas. He graduated from John Tyler High School in 1966. He attended Paris Junior College and the



Jim was a successful entrepreneur. A petroleum landman for more than 35 years, he founded what grew to be one of the largest energy services companies in the country, Eagle Land Services, Inc. He loved the oil and gas industry and, in particular, the land management arena. He retired in 2017, but remained Chairman Emeritus at Eagle.



Services for Jim will be held on Wednesday, August 21, at 10:00 AM at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Colleyville, Texas. Russ Barksdale, Lead Pastor at Rush Creek Church, will officiate. Visitation with family and friends will be on Tuesday, August 20, from 6:00-8:00 PM, at Bluebonnet Hills.



Pallbearers are Adam Butcher, Nathan Bowen, Kenneth Butcher, Ray Walker, Bunker Hill, Ray Wayne Walker, Brandon Brotherton, John Moffett and Tim Johnson.



Honorary pallbearers are H.E. Butcher, James Butcher, Allen Butcher, Chris Scharrer, Steven Feisal, Thomas E. Murley, USMC Retired 'Major Murley, Joey Lowe, Andy Braun, and all of his golfing buddies at Trophy Club Country Club.







If desired, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to the Semper Fi Fund at

