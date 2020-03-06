Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy Lee Ball, 63, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Smith Temple Church of God in Christ with Bishop Daniel Ward as eulogist. Burial will be in Woodville Cemetery, Rusk, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Survivors include mother, Arlee Ball; brother, L.B. Ball, Dallas, TX; and sister, Dorothy Ball Washington.
Public viewing will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12:00- 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020