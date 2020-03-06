Jimmy Lee Ball

Service Information
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-526-5555
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Smith Temple Church of God in Christ
Obituary
Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy Lee Ball, 63, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Smith Temple Church of God in Christ with Bishop Daniel Ward as eulogist. Burial will be in Woodville Cemetery, Rusk, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.

Survivors include mother, Arlee Ball; brother, L.B. Ball, Dallas, TX; and sister, Dorothy Ball Washington.

Public viewing will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12:00- 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020
