Eubank Funeral Home 27532 State Highway 64 Canton , TX 75103

Services for Jimmie Irene Nixon, 83 of Canton, TX are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Canton.



Jimmie passed away September 2, 2019 in Tyler, TX.



She was born April 2, 1936 in Hemphill, TX to Thomas James Jones and Ida Irene Speights.



Jimmie graduated from Hemphill High School before attending North Texas University. She later received her Master's Degree from Texas A&M Commerce. Jimmie married Billy Wayne Nixon July 11, 1959 and they settled in Canton in 1971. She taught school for 56 years and spent 42 of those years teaching in Canton before retiring in 2014. Jimmie enjoyed singing in the church choir and keeping the scorebook for the Canton Eagle basketball games. She was a very active member of First Baptist Church in Canton.



She is survived by her Husband, Billy Wayne Nixon; Son, Dr. Kenneth & Tina Nixon; Son, Dr. Kevin & Cynthia Nixon; Granddaughter, Kelsey Nixon; Grandson, Kelby Nixon; Granddaughter, Kenley Nixon; Grandson, Kevin Nixon II; Granddaughter, Mia Nixon; Granddaughter, Kara Nixon; Brother, John Thomas Jones; Sister, Patricia McBride; and Sister, Karen Neal.



Jimmie is preceded in death by her Parents, Thomas & Ida Jones; Brother, Don Jones; Sister, Mary Jane Conn; and Brother, Robert Jones.



Interment will be at Holly Springs Cemetery in Martins Mill, TX.



Family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

