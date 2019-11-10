Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life for Jimmie Lloyd Barnett, 71, of Lindale will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his home with family and close friends.



Mr. Barnett passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 peacefully in his sleep at home, where he wanted to be. He was born November 1, 1947 in Bayou Meto, Arkansas to Willie and Mary Barnett.



Jim was a wonderful man who was always happy-go-lucky, had a heart of gold, loved going to the movies and, most of all, loved being around his family. Nicknamed "Happy Feet," he loved the simplest things in life and will be greatly missed by all of those who loved him.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly; his grandson, Shawn Baughman; and his three brothers, Troy, Raymond and Willie Barnett. He is survived his children; Jordan, Diane, Brandy, Shelly Eckert and husband Kurt, and Jody Henshaw and husband Paul; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his older brother, Roy Barnett and wife Betty; and three sisters-in-law, Nancy, Pauline and Alice.



There will be no visitation or typical service at Jimmie's request.



