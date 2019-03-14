Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie Dee Cunningham. View Sign

Services for Jimmie Dee Cunningham, 83 of Tyler, will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Dr. Mike Bloodsworth officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Bascom Cemetery in Tyler.Jimmie passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Jimmie was born on July 27, 1935 to Joe and Ollie Ruth McCoy Cunningham in Smith County. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Jimmie was a retired lath contractor. He was a member of Chapel Hill ISD Board and loved spending time with his friends. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter.Pallbearers will be John Gerdes, Chris Gerdes, Jerry Rhodes, Bobby Higgins, Jim Cunningham and Burl Cunningham. Honorary pallbearers are the men and women of the US Army's 3rd Armored Group and Mr. Herman Candelaria.In addition to his parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Ann Cunningham; sons, Richard Joe Snodgrass and Chris Bryant and brother, Bill Joe Cunningham.He is survived by his sons, Jim Cunningham and wife Amy of Tyler, Burl Elliott and wife Mary of Tyler and Ron Elliott and wife Patsy of Longview; grandchildren, Aspen Cunningham and Brandy Elliott; sister, Jo Ann Guthery and husband Bob of Sugar Land and numerous nieces and nephews. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com Funeral Home Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler

Funeral Home Details
Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler
(903) 592-6553
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019

