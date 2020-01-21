James Paul Wells was born on November 1, 1957, in Magnolia, Arkansas and died January 19, 2020 in Tyler, Texas.
Jim was a hardworking, Christian construction man who thought, "Any job worth doing is a job that should be done right." He was also a huge Dallas Cowboy's fan and is still waiting for Jerry to explain why he fired Jimmy.
Jim is survived by his brothers Ray and Bill Wells; sisters Alice Petty and Janet Moore; and numerous other relatives.
Jim was proceeded in death by his parents Ray and Betty Wells; brother in-law James Petty; and nephew Derek Wells.
Memorials may be made to Bethesda Clinic or Hospice of East Texas.
A private graveside service will be held at Tyler memorial Cemetery on January 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 21, 2020