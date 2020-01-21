Jim Wells (11/1/1957 - 1/19/2020)
James Paul Wells was born on November 1, 1957, in Magnolia, Arkansas and died January 19, 2020 in Tyler, Texas.

Jim was a hardworking, Christian construction man who thought, "Any job worth doing is a job that should be done right." He was also a huge Dallas Cowboy's fan and is still waiting for Jerry to explain why he fired Jimmy.

Jim is survived by his brothers Ray and Bill Wells; sisters Alice Petty and Janet Moore; and numerous other relatives.

Jim was proceeded in death by his parents Ray and Betty Wells; brother in-law James Petty; and nephew Derek Wells.

Memorials may be made to Bethesda Clinic or Hospice of East Texas.

A private graveside service will be held at Tyler memorial Cemetery on January 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
