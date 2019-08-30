Service Information Community Funeral Home of Tyler 1429 North Border Avenue Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-526-5555 Viewing 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM Community Funeral Home of Tyler 1429 North Border Avenue Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Spring Creek Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mr. Jim Clark, 69, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Spring Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Hawkins as eulogist. Burial will be in Spring Creek Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Clark died August 20, 2019 at the Waterton Healthcare & Rehabilitation. He was born September 12, 1949 in



Mr. Clark attended Carver Elementary, Stewart Middle School, Emmett J. Scott High School, (Class of 1968) and TJC. He was a lifelong residence of Tyler, Smith County, Texas. He was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church for over 50 years.



Mr. Clark was a member of the NAACP, Tyler Organization of Men, Treasurer and Chaplain of A. Philip Randolph Institute, Board of Directors of Lindale Firefighters, Community Activist, Mason of Swan Lily #301 and Mason of Cole Hill.



He was preceded in death by his father, James Clark; mother, Laura Lee (Dixon) Clark; brother, James William Clark; and son, Darwin Keith Clark.



Survivors include 2 daughters, Patrella Clark DeLaRosa (Omar); Latisha Clark Preston (Willie); daughter-in-law, Denise Clark; brother, Tim Clark; sister, Rose Ann Bowens (Rev. Hampton); 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a very special friend, Jean Flowers.



Public viewing will be 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

