Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM First Baptist Church Lindale Funeral service 1:00 PM First Baptist Church Lindale Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Jewell Hart Matkin, age 96, of Lindale, Texas are scheduled for 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the First Baptist Church Lindale with Dr. Brian Nichols and Rev. David Attebury officiating. Private family interment will follow in the Simpsonville Cemetery in Gilmer, Texas with services under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Jewell went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born in Simpsonville, Texas on June 7, 1923 to the late George Lafayette "Feddie" and Sevie (Puckett) Hart. On August 10, 1947, Jewell married Paul Matkin of Pittsburg, and spent 55 years together with him prior to his death in 2003. Jewell graduated with a Masters of Education from East Texas State University and retired as an elementary teacher, having taught at the Glenwood School in Upshur County, Fort Worth ISD, Austin ISD and Pittsburg ISD. Jewell loved traveling to different places, camping, watching birds out in nature and enjoyed playing games. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Lindale and was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Matkin; sister, Dorothy Hackler; brothers, Royce Hart and Arlis Hart; and great grandchild, Beckett Schulte.



Jewell is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Richard and Debbie Matkin of Southlake, Texas; daughters & sons-in-law, Mary Ann & Norman Thompson of Lindale, Texas and Paula & Brian Nichols of Elysian Fields, Texas; brothers & sisters-in-law, Melvin & Carolyn Hart of Forney, Texas and Curtis & Rachel Hart of Gilmer, Texas; sister-in-law, Jeanene Hart of Plano, Texas; grandchildren, Natalie Anderson and husband, Brent of Southlake, Texas, Kara Roos and husband, Andy of Marshall, Texas, Melanie Schulte and husband, Toby of Allen, Texas, Ryan Matkin of Little Elm, Texas, Leigh Ann Hyde and husband, Michael of Richardson, Texas, Kellie Tice and husband, Daniel of Richardson, Texas and James Thompson of Seattle, Washington; and great grandchildren, Mary Grace, Garrett, Abby, Camden, Caroline, Halle, Annabelle and Emma. Serving as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers are Andy Roos, Toby Schulte, Brent Anderson, Ryan Matkin, Michael Hyde, Daniel Tice, James Thompson, Jimmy Hackler, David Hart, John Hart, Mike Hart and Charles Matkin. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. prior to the service on Thursday at the First Baptist Church Lindale. Donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Lindale Mission Fund or to the Hospice of East Texas Homeplace.



