On Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 Jewell Evelyn Mecaskey passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Tyler, Texas.

Jewell was born on March 1st, 1935 in Slaton, Texas to Truett Carol Sudduth and Ethel Marie Sudduth. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Minnie Louise Moss and her dearly loved brother in-law, UL Moss.

Jewell's greatest passion in life was her beloved West Texas where she loved to walk the canyons on her property. She also loved a fresh cup of coffee and anything sweet to eat! She made many friends at her local IHOP on her frequent visits to satisfy her sweet tooth. Jewell was a talented artist with a life-long love of art and earned her Master of Fine Arts degree at the age of 70.

Jewell's indomitable spirit and independence was inspiring to everyone that knew her. Although at times her independence was challenging for her family and friends, she never wavered from her fearless spirit. Jewell would not want her loved ones to mourn her passing, but rather celebrate her long and colorful life -- SHE DID IT HER WAY!

Jewell is survived by her children, Truett Wayne Burney, Cindy Marie Burney, Misty Michelle McDowell and Bermonaca Rayshell Mecaskey; grandchildren, Audrey, Marie, Emilee, Jamie, Justin and William; great-grandchildren, Maelyn and Judsen; her sister, Carolyn Sudduth-Vandiver; nieces, Donna and Teresa; and nephew, Billy.

A celebration of Jewell's life will be held at 4:00 on Oct. 29th, 2019 at 115 WSW Loop 323, Tyler, Texas. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019

